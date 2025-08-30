Saturday, August 30, 2025

Pagla Mosque receives 12C in donations

Alongside cash, gold, silver, and foreign currency were found. For the first time, an online donation option contributed over Tk5 lakh

Volunteers counting donation money at Pagla Mosque. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 10:16 PM

Kishoreganj’s Pagla Mosque collected Tk12.09 crore in donations after opening its 13 donation boxes on Saturday, surpassing the previous record of Tk9.17 crore in April.

The counting, conducted on the mosque’s second floor, took 13 hours and involved over 450 people, including mosque staff, madrasa students, bank officials, and volunteers. Army, police, RAB, and Ansar members were deployed, and executive magistrates monitored the process.

Alongside cash, gold, silver, and foreign currency were found. For the first time, an online donation option contributed over Tk5 lakh.

Pagla Mosque Management Committee President and Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Khan said donations come from people of all religions. She added that funds will support construction of a multistorey Islamic complex costing nearly Tk100 crore, as well as social welfare activities and a madrasa.

The mosque fund currently holds nearly Tk100 crore, and interest from bank deposits is used to assist patients with cancer, kidney, and other critical illnesses.

Topics:

KishoreganjDonationMosque
