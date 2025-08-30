Food, daily essentials smuggled to Myanmar in exchange for drugs

Edible oil, lentils, ginger, potatoes, clothes, cement and other essentials are being smuggled from Bangladesh to Myanmar, while yaba pills and other drugs are being brought back in exchange, according to law enforcement agencies.

In a press release on Saturday morning, Coast Guard media officer Lt Commander Siam-ul-Haq said a joint drive was carried out around 12pm on Friday at the Karnaphuli Channel near the Coal Depot police outpost in Patenga, Chittagong, by the Coast Guard Patenga outpost in coordination with police.

During the operation, a suspicious cargo boat was stopped and searched. Officials seized 620 sacks of lentils, 10 sacks of ginger, 480 lungis and 400 sarees worth around Tk51.67 lakh, which were being smuggled to Myanmar without paying duties. Seven smugglers along with the cargo boat used in the operation were detained.

Earlier on August 18, 11 smugglers were detained along with 500 sacks of potatoes and a fishing boat while attempting to smuggle goods to Myanmar in exchange for drugs. The operation was conducted in the sea area near Ali Akbar Deil under Kutubdia police station.

The Coast Guard said based on intelligence they learned that a syndicate was planning to smuggle Bangladeshi goods to Myanmar in exchange for yaba, alcohol and other narcotics. Acting on the tip-off, a special drive was carried out in the sea near Ali Akbar Deil under Kutubdia police station.

During the operation, a boat was searched while attempting to smuggle goods to Myanmar without paying duties. Officials seized 500 sacks of potatoes worth around Tk6.25 lakh along with the fishing boat used in the operation. Eleven smugglers were detained.

During primary interrogation, the detainees told the Coast Guard that they collect drugs from the Arakan Army in exchange for selling Bangladeshi essentials and then smuggle them back into the country. They also spread misleading claims saying they were detained by the Arakan Army, but in reality, secretly re-enter Bangladesh to deliver drugs to local traders.

Earlier still, on August 10 around 3am, a special drive was carried out at sea near Kattali Ghat under Halishahar police station in Chittagong by the Coast Guard outpost.

During the drive, 20 smugglers were detained along with 750 sacks of cement and two boats while attempting to smuggle the goods to Myanmar in exchange for drugs.

In a press release on August 11, Coast Guard media officer Siam-ul-Haq said intelligence suggested a syndicate was preparing to smuggle cement to Myanmar in exchange for yaba, alcohol and other narcotics. Acting on the information, a special drive was carried out at 3am near Kattali Ghat in Halishahar.

During the operation, 750 sacks of cement worth around Tk3.75 lakh were seized while being shifted from a cargo boat to a fishing boat for smuggling to Myanmar without paying duties. Two boats used in the operation along with 20 smugglers were detained.