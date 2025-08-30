Saturday, August 30, 2025

Jatiya Party office vandalized in Rajshahi, signboard set on fire

The attack followed a protest march condemning an earlier assault on Nurul Haque Nur

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 04:08 PM

Protesters vandalized the Rajshahi district and city offices of the Jatiya Party on Saturday, pulling down the signboard and setting it ablaze. The incident took place around midnight.

The attack followed a protest march condemning an earlier assault on Nurul Haque Nur and other leaders in front of the Jatiya Party’s central office in Dhaka’s Kakrail. Around 11:30pm on Friday, activists from the National Citizens Party (NCP) and Gono Odhikar Parishad launched a demonstration from Saheb Bazar Zero Point in Rajshahi city.

The procession moved past Rajshahi College and through Saheb Bazar’s Ganakpara area, eventually passing by the Jatiya Party office. Shortly afterward, the party’s district and city offices in Ganakpara were attacked. Several individuals reportedly entered the premises, damaging doors, chairs, and tables. They then removed the office’s signboard, brought it onto the street, and set it on fire.

Two police vehicles arrived at the scene following the incident.

Among those who joined the protest march were Mobassher Ali, chief coordinator of NCP’s Rajshahi city coordination committee; Nahidul Islam Saju, joint coordinator of the district committee; Sarwarul Haque Robin, joint coordinator of the city committee; former Chhatra Shibir leader Shakilur Rahman; Gono Adhikar Parishad District General Secretary Torikul Islam; Oganisational Secretary Shakir Hossain; City Joint Convener Mahmud Hasan Jewel; and Joint Member Secretary Arjit Ali Rana.

Boalia Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge Abul Kalam Azad said the attack, vandalism, and arson occurred before police arrived. Authorities are investigating to identify those involved, and legal action will be taken if formal complaints are filed.

