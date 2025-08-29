Cuet students hold torch procession

Students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) held a torch procession protesting police attacks on engineering students in Dhaka and demanding three specific measures.

The procession began at 7pm from the university’s Swadhinata Chattar, circled the campus, and concluded at the main gate. During the march, students chanted slogans.

After the march, the students staged a demonstration by blocking the Chittagong–Kaptai road in front of Cuet’s main gate, halting traffic.

Mahi Al Wahid, a third-year student of the Mechanical Engineering Department, said: “We are engineers and have a responsibility to build society. We do not want to sit idle with classes suspended.”

He added: “We want to tell the interim government that we wish to return to our classes quickly, and our ethical demand should be recognized.”

Rasel Rana, lecturer of the Petroleum and Mining Engineering Department, condemned the police attack on the engineering students.

“I strongly denounce the attack on our engineering brothers and sisters. I urge the government to protect the rights and dignity of our engineers and take immediate action,” he said.

Notably, students from Cuet and other engineering universities across the country have been protesting against discrimination against engineers in government jobs, demanding three key measures.

As part of this ongoing campaign, they staged a “Long March to Dhaka” program on Wednesday and held a sit-in at Shahbagh.

When no solution came from the government, the police fired tear shells, sound grenades, and water cannons at the students while they were moving towards Jamuna.

In response, on Friday, the Engineering Rights Movement held torch processions at Cuet and other engineering universities across the country.