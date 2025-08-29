Lalmonirhat farmers eye hefty profit from sugarcane cultivation

Farmers in the northern district of Lalmonirhat are expecting double profits from sugarcane cultivation this season as demand in local markets continues to rise, bringing them higher prices.

Growers say their production costs are easily covered, leaving them with double returns, which have brought smiles to their faces.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in the district, special projects will be introduced to support farmers along with training programs to enhance productivity.

Though the district witnesses lower sugarcane cultivation compared to other districts, secured and consistent profit over the past few years has encouraged farmers to expand acreage.

Agriculturists say that elevated land with sandy-loam soil is particularly suitable for the crop.

Abdul Mannan, a farmer from Gotamari village in Hatibandha upazila, began his sugarcane farming journey on two bighas of leased land.

“Last year, I spent Tk1 lakh, whereas I earned around Tk3 lakh in sales. This year too, I have also witnessed a bumper yield and expect good prices,” he said, adding that currently sugarcane sells for Tk25–35 per stalk in local markets.

DAE sources said 18 hectares of land across five upazilas in the district have been brought under sugarcane cultivation this season.

Saikhul Arefin, deputy director of DAE, said sugarcane is a highly profitable crop that has been declining in recent years, but is now regaining popularity.