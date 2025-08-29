Top criminal snatched from police custody in Gazipur, 5 cop injured

In Gazipur’s Sreepur, top-listed criminal Mamun Al Mujahid alias Suman, 35, was snatched away from police custody by his armed associates following a series of attacks.

During the assaults, five members of the District Detective Branch (DB) sustained injuries, while two of their vehicles were vandalized.

The attackers, riding on motorcycles, carried out the operation.

Police said the fugitive has multiple cases filed against him under the Arms Act.

The incident took place around 8:30pm on Thursday at Tengra Mor on the Sreepur-Mawna road in Sreepur municipality.

Mamun Al Mujahid alias Suman is the son of Moslem Uddin from Pathantek village under Boromi Union.

He is accused in several cases.

The injured officers were identified as Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohammad Nazmul Islam, 40, Shafayat Osman, 34, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) - Emdadul Haque Khan, 37, Shahidur Islam, 38 and Emdadul Haque, 48.

They were treated at Sreepur Upazila Health Complex.

Injured ASI Shahidur Islam said that acting on a tip-off, Gazipur DB police arrested Suman from Trimohoni Bridge area in Kawraid Union.

Upon learning of the arrest, Suman’s associates first attempted to snatch him at Boromi by attacking the police while he was being transported.

They later launched further attacks at Satkhameir CCDB and Dibarpar Mor in Tengra.

Eventually, at Tengra Mor on the Sreepur-Mawna road, the assailants beat the policemen and forcibly took away the detainee.

Confirming the incident, Sreepur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Abdul Barik said DB police arrested Suman from the Trimohoni Bridge area around 7pm.

Additional police forces were deployed after the arrest. However, while Suman was being transported, his accomplices carried out repeated attacks and managed to snatch him away. Five officers, including SIs and ASIs, were injured in the assaults.