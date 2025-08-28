Thursday, August 28, 2025

Workshop on Climate-Resilient Action Plan held in Thakurgaon

The workshop was held on Thursday at the municipality hall under the Resilient Urban and Territorial Development Project (RUTDP)

A day-long workshop on climate-resilient action plans under the Resilient Urban and Territorial Development Project (RUTDP) is held at Thakurgaon municipality hall, on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 09:02 PM

A day-long workshop on climate-resilient action plans was held on Thursday at the Thakurgaon municipality hall under the Resilient Urban and Territorial Development Project (RUTDP), organized by the municipality and funded by the World Bank.

Former mayor Mirza Faisal Amin spoke as the guest of honor, with Municipal Administrator Sardar Mustafa Shahin presiding. 

Others present included Chief Executive Officer Md Rakibuzzaman, Deputy Director of the project Mofiz Uddin Bablu, urban planners Abdur Rakib Khan and Saifur Rahman Rajan, and Executive Engineer Md Roych Uddin.

The panelists highlighted that the RUTDP is a Bangladeshi investment project jointly funded by the Government of Bangladesh and the World Bank. It will be implemented by the Department of Local Government Engineering under the Local Government Division of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives over six years, from July 2024 to June 2030, with a total estimated cost of Tk5,901.22 crore.

The workshop emphasized how the project aligns with multiple Sustainable Development Goals, including promoting sustainable urban development, improving living standards for the poor, ensuring effective land-use planning, strengthening urban–rural connectivity, enhancing governance and transparency in city management, encouraging public participation in financial management, and increasing the financial capacity of municipalities and city corporations.

Topics:

ThakurgaonWorld Bank (WB)Climate Resilience
