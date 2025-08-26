Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Bangladesh Jail to be renamed 'Correction Service Bangladesh'

Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General Syed Muhammad Motahar Hussain disclosed the matter at a press conference 

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 01:34 PM

The Department of Prisons has taken an initiative to rename Bangladesh Jail as “Correction Service Bangladesh” to transform prisons and inmates into special correctional facilities.

Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General Syed Muhammad Motahar Hussain disclosed the matter at a press conference held at the prison headquarters in Old Dhaka on Monday.

Regarding the finalization of the draft Correction Service Act 2025, he said the government has approved new manpower to address the acute shortage. He added that a demand for an additional 1,500 staff has also been placed.

In addition, an initiative has been taken to construct a central prison hospital for inmates in Narayanganj.

The inspector general also mentioned that at times, inmates themselves call him directly from prisons.

 

Topics:

PrisonBangladesh Jail
