CA Yunus joins 'Stakeholders’ Dialogue' on Rohingya crisis in Cox’s Bazar

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will speak at the 'Stakeholders’ Dialogue' on the Rohingya situation in the beach town of Cox’s Bazar on Monday morning.

The special session, as part of the three-day conference, began at 11am.

On Monday morning, just after 10am, he reached Cox’s Bazar Airport on a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. From the airport, he proceeded directly to the Inani Bay Watch Hotel to join the second day of the ongoing conference. He is scheduled to formally inaugurate the main session and leave Cox’s Bazar in the afternoon.

The three-day international conference titled 'Stakeholders’ Dialogue: Takeaways to the High-Level Conference on Rohingya Situation' began in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday, intending to engage global stakeholders to find solutions to the prolonged Rohingya crisis.

The opening day featured a special interactive session with Rohingya representatives, where discussions focused on ways to build trust for the safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas.

High Representative on Rohingya Affairs and National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, along with Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, participated in the session. Rohingya representatives from various camps in Cox’s Bazar and from the diaspora also joined. In addition, representatives of diplomatic missions based in Dhaka, United Nations agencies, international organisations, media, experts, and members of civil society were present.

A one-minute silence was observed on the occasion of ‘Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day.’ A documentary was also screened on the Rohingya crisis.

Speaking at the event, Dr Khalilur Rahman called for concrete international action to ensure safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas to their place of origin in Myanmar.

"We need to continue what we are doing," Khalilur Rahman said.

Representatives from major political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, and Gono Odhikar Parishad, also took part in the dialogue.

The conference is being held across five thematic sessions. These include humanitarian assistance and funding crisis, the current situation in Rakhine State, initiatives to build trust for repatriation, ensuring justice and accountability, and long-term strategies for sustainable and timely solutions.

On September 30, a high-level conference will be held in New York, with participation expected from around 170 countries. That event will focus on the plight of the Rohingyas as well as other persecuted minority communities in Myanmar.