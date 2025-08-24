Rajshahi Hi-Tech Park to create jobs for 3,000 youths

Rajshahi Hi-Tech Park is poised to generate employment for approximately 3,000 young people within the next six months, as growing interest from both local and international companies drives investment into the park, reported BSS.

Situated along the scenic banks of the Padma River, the park is opening new avenues for a skilled workforce and modern employment in the region. More than just a development zone, it is inspiring local youth to embrace technology and build prosperous futures.

The 12-storey Silicon Tower, the centerpiece of the park, has a total of 84,661 square feet of space.

Over the past year, 58,416 square feet have been allocated to 16 companies. The allocation process for another 24,637 square feet is in its final stages, while the remaining 9,576 square feet are under review for allotment.

The park has quickly become a business-friendly environment that welcomes both domestic and foreign investment. It aims to foster new IT entrepreneurship, establish a knowledge-based industry, and significantly contribute to the national economy.

According to Mahfuzul Kabir, deputy director of the park, eight additional plots in front of Silicon Tower have been reserved for large-scale companies, signaling continued expansion.

He expressed confidence that the park will see substantial operational activity by December.

Since the beginning of operations last year, the park has attracted attention from notable international companies. American tech firm Starlink has leased a one-acre plot for 40 years at a rate of $2 per square meter annually, excluding service charges. The company completed construction of a ground station on its site in July, following the agreement signed in April. Starlink is also building ground stations in Gazipur and Jessore to support nationwide operations.

Bondstein Technologies, a local partner of Starlink, plans to set up a Centre for IoT and Robotics Research within the park. CEO Mir Shahrukh Islam confirmed that while only ten antennas are currently installed, thirty more are planned.

"We are excited to contribute to advanced technology research and development in Rajshahi," he said.

Other companies showing strong interest include Agni Systems Limited, which has secured a one-acre plot, and Brac IT, which has requested two acres to relocate its 650 IT professionals. Brac CEO Asif Saleh recently visited the park to review expansion opportunities.

Major Bangladeshi firms like Chaldal and Pran-RFL Group have signed leases for 12,612 square feet each on the 10th and 9th floors of Silicon Tower, respectively. Both companies plan to establish IT and customer service centers.

Pran-RFL also intends to launch training and BPO services, while Chaldal looks to hire in fields such as graphic design, tech support, and hardware.

The 31-acre park, located adjacent to the Rajshahi Court area, was developed with an investment of Tk335 crore and was officially handed over to the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority on June 30, 2024.

However, the journey has not been without setbacks. After the fall of autocratic Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, 2024, looters caused damage and theft worth several crores of taka, temporarily halting progress. Some companies, including Star Cineplex, which suffered a Tk3 crore loss, have yet to resume operations. Others, like Netra Systems Limited and Business Automation Ltd, have recovered and are back in business.

Asik Mohammad, CEO of Netra Systems, reported losses of Tk25 lakh and a three-month halt in operations, forcing the team to work from home temporarily. Still, he remains optimistic.

"With political stability, we expect more foreign investment and a broader focus on software development beyond freelancing," he said.

Business Automation Ltd also faced around Tk30 lakh in damages but has resumed operations despite ongoing infrastructure challenges, according to HR Executive Rubaiat Zaman Abir.

Currently, 16 companies occupy 18 blocks in the Silicon Tower, with 11 already operational and the rest preparing to launch. Additionally, seven software firms are active in the park's IT Training and Incubation Center.