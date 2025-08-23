Saturday, August 23, 2025

Arakan Army abducts 12 Bangladeshi fishermen from Naf River

The Arakan Army abducted at least 230 fishermen in the last eight months, the BGB says

File photo: Naf River flows along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border region in Teknaf, Cox`s Bazar. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 08:43 PM

Twelve Bangladeshi fishermen, along with their boat, were abducted from the Naf River in Teknaf’s Naikhyangdia area while returning from the Bay of Bengal on Saturday afternoon.

Local residents and trawler owners said members of Myanmar’s armed rebel group, the Arakan Army, were responsible for the abduction.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Ahsan Uddin said: “I have heard about the detention of 12 fishermen, including their boat. I am doing everything to bring them back quickly.”

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said that over the past eight months, the Arakan Army abducted at least 230 fishermen from the Naf River and adjacent areas along the Bangladesh–Myanmar border. Of these, 151 were taken between January and May 2025. With BGB’s assistance, around 200 fishermen have been rescued in phases.

The abducted fishermen are Ali Ahmed, 39; Mohammad Amin, 34; Fazal Karim, 52; Kefayet Ullah, 40; Saiful Islam, 23; Saddam Hossain, 40; Russel, 23; Soyaib, 22; Arif Ullah, 35; Mohammad Mostak, 35; and Nurul Amin, 45. All are residents of different villages on Shah Porir Dwip in Teknaf.

Boat owner Sultan Ahmed said his vessel had gone out for fishing, but due to rough weather, they were returning to shore when Arakan Army members abducted them. “The fishermen are not safe. Such incidents are happening repeatedly. A permanent solution is needed,” he added.

Topics:

BGBNaf riverArakan Army
