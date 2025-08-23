No signs of injury found on Bibhuranjan’s body

A resident medical officer at the Munshiganj General Hospital confirmed that there were no injury marks found on the body of journalist Bibhuranjan Sarkar.

Dr Sheikh Md Ehsanul Islam, after conducting the autopsy on Saturday said that the conclusion will be determined after the forensic department report is received.

Bibhuranjan’s brother Chiranjan Sarkar received the body from the hospital after autopsy.

A freezer ambulance took the body to his Siddheshwari residence in the capital.

Chiranjan Sarkar said the cremation will be held at Baredeshwari Kali Temple in Sabujbagh.

Local journalists in Munshiganj paid tribute to the veteran journalist with flowers and many were seen breaking down in tears during the homage.

Bibhuranjan, who had been associated with journalism for over five decades, went missing on Thursday after leaving for office from home.

His body was recovered on Friday afternoon from the Meghna river near Char Balaki in Gajaria upazila by the river police.