Saturday, August 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

No signs of injury found on Bibhuranjan’s body

Earlier, Bibhuranjan's body was recovered from the Meghna river by river police on Friday afternoon

File image of Bibhuranjan Sarker. Photo: UNB
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 05:37 PM

A resident medical officer at the Munshiganj General Hospital confirmed that there were no injury marks found on the body of journalist Bibhuranjan Sarkar.

Dr Sheikh Md Ehsanul Islam, after conducting the autopsy on Saturday said that the conclusion will be determined after the forensic department report is received.

Bibhuranjan’s brother Chiranjan Sarkar received the body from the hospital after autopsy.

A freezer ambulance took the body to his Siddheshwari residence in the capital.

Chiranjan Sarkar said the cremation will be held at Baredeshwari Kali Temple in Sabujbagh.

Local journalists in Munshiganj paid tribute to the veteran journalist with flowers and many were seen breaking down in tears during the homage.

Bibhuranjan, who had been associated with journalism for over five decades, went missing on Thursday after leaving for office from home.

His body was recovered on Friday afternoon from the Meghna river near Char Balaki in Gajaria upazila by the river police.

Topics:

Journalist
Read More

Janakantha in crisis: Takeover allegations, fight for control

3 arrested for mugging journalist, 4 policemen withdrawn

Over 50 journalists demand release of detained colleagues

Workshop held on digital safety for journalists, human rights defenders

Azad Majumder: Govt committed to independent journalism

Deepto TV suspends news operations citing 'unavoidable reasons'

Latest News

Sailor goes missing falling from bulkhead at Mongla Port

Fakhrul: State inequalities can’t be fixed overnight

Why do war-torn Myanmar's generals want elections?

Jahangir: Steps underway to check arms smuggling

NCP for Constituent Assembly polls to draft new constitution

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x