Saturday, August 23, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
9 of a family suffer burn injuries in Narayanganj fire

The fire broke out at the semi-pucca house around 3am early Saturday

File image of National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 11:19 AM

Nine members of a family sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out at a house apparently from gas pipeline leak at Hirajhul village in Siddhirganj area of Narayanganj district early Saturday.

The victims were identified as Tanjil Islam, 40, a day labourer, his wife Asma Begum, 35, their two children—Trisha Akter, 17 and Arafat, 15, Salma Begum, 32, sister of Asma and her husband Hasan, 35, a day labourer and their three children—Imam Uddin (one-month), Jannat, 4 and Muntaha, 11.

Quoting Rakibul, a family member of the victims, Dr Sultan Mahmud Shikdar, resident surgeon of National Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery, said the fire broke out at the semi-pucca house around 3am, leaving them injured.

Among them, Hasan received 44% burn injured, Jannat 40%, Muntaha, 37%, Salma 48%, Imam Uddin, 30%, Arafat 15%, Trisha Akter, 53%, Asma, 48% while Tanjil was given first aid, said Dr Sultan.

Narayanganj Fire Incident
