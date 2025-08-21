Thursday, August 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Ferry services suspended at Paturia as ramp snaps

Operations came to a halt around 4am when the rope of the ramp snapped as Ro-Ro ferry ‘Baigar’ attempted to dock

Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 12:17 PM

Ferry services at Ghat No-4 of Paturia in Manikganj have remained suspended since early Thursday after a pontoon and ramp were washed away by the Padma River.

Abdus Salam, deputy general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) in the district, said operations came to a halt around 4am when the rope of the ramp snapped as Ro-Ro ferry ‘Baigar’ attempted to dock.

The pontoon and ramp drifted away under strong currents before being pulled back near the ghat with the help of a tugboat, he added.

According to the BIWTC official, efforts are underway to reinstall the structure, but ferry services will remain suspended until repairs are completed.

