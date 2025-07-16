Ilisha ferry ghat submerged as Meghna River swells in Bhola

The access ramp at Ilisha ghat in Bhola has submerged as water level in the Meghna River has crossed the danger level, disrupting ferry services.

Passengers were compelled to board ferries using small boats.

Kawsar Hossain, manager of Bhola ferry services, said that over the past week the low-water landing station at Ilisha ferry terminal has been going underwater during peak tides which persisted for 3 to 4 hours in the morning and afternoon, hampering passenger movement.

Only one high-water ramp remains operational which takes much longer to load and unload vehicles, he added.

Hasanuzzaman, superintending engineer of the Bhola Water Development Board, said that according to their latest observations the Meghna River is flowing 62cm above the danger level in Bhola.

Mohammad Jasim Uddin, transport inspector of Biwta, Bhola, said with the lowering of maritime warning signal No 3, launch and sea-truck services were permitted to resume on 10 river routes from 10:30 am Wednesday.