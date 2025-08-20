Cop arrested with 10,000 yaba pills

A police officer has been arrested with 10,000 yaba tablets after law enforcers searched his motorcycle in Lohagara upazila of Chittagong.

He was detained during a drive at the Chunati Jangalya area on the Chittagong-Cox’s Bazar Highway around 6:30am on Wednesday, reports Bangla Tribune.

The arrested, Monirul Islam, a resident of Ukhiya upazila in Cox’s Bazar, serves in the Special Branch (City SB) of police and is currently posted at the CMP’s Kotwali zone.

His motorcycle, which was used for transporting the yaba tablets, was seized.

Confirming the matter, Lohagara police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Kamal Hossain said: “Monirul was carrying the yaba consignment from Cox’s Bazar to Chittagong for sale. A case has been filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act. Following the case, he was sent to jail by the court.”

Lohagara police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Arifur Rahman said that legal action has been taken against Monirul Islam.