Thursday, August 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Cop arrested with 10,000 yaba pills

His motorcycle, which was used for transporting the yaba tablets, was seized

Police arrest Special Branch officer Monirul Islam with 10,000 yaba tablets during a drive at Chunati Jangalya area on the Chittagong-Cox’s Bazar Highway in Lohagara upazila around 6:30am on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 10:56 PM

A police officer has been arrested with 10,000 yaba tablets after law enforcers searched his motorcycle in Lohagara upazila of Chittagong.

He was detained during a drive at the Chunati Jangalya area on the Chittagong-Cox’s Bazar Highway around 6:30am on Wednesday, reports Bangla Tribune.

The arrested, Monirul Islam, a resident of Ukhiya upazila in Cox’s Bazar, serves in the Special Branch (City SB) of police and is currently posted at the CMP’s Kotwali zone.

His motorcycle, which was used for transporting the yaba tablets, was seized.

Confirming the matter, Lohagara police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Kamal Hossain said: “Monirul was carrying the yaba consignment from Cox’s Bazar to Chittagong for sale. A case has been filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act. Following the case, he was sent to jail by the court.”

Lohagara police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Arifur Rahman said that legal action has been taken against Monirul Islam.

Topics:

ChittagongarrestedYaba pills
Read More

1,756 more crime suspects arrested in 24hrs

Chittagong double murder: Sajjad's wife Tamanna on remand

Cop arrested for leaking CMP commissioner’s walkie-talkie message

Ex-Awami League MP Opu arrested in Dhaka

Chittagong road crash leaves 5 dead

Ctg-Dhaka fuel transportation via pipeline to begin Saturday

Latest News

Jessy appointed as match official in Bangladesh-Netherlands series

Brazilian goalkeeper Fabio claims world record for most games

Asif Nazrul: Govt working to find new labour markets abroad

ACC probes alleged fund misuse in Comilla ‘mini stadium’ project

Ministry of Finance forms committee to investigate BFIU head

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x