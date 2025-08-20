Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
2 cargo-filled containers goes missing from Chittagong Port

The containers went missing from a secured port area despite full payment, raising widespread questions

File image Patenga Container Terminal. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 12:50 PM

Two cargo containers, including fabric worth Tk1.5 crore, have gone missing from Chittagong Port, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

The issue came to light when it was revealed that the containers could not be located for delivery even after payment of all applicable auction dues, customs duties and port charges.

Questions have arisen in various quarters about how these containers disappeared from a secure area like the port.

It has been learned that Selim Reza, owner of Shah Amanat Trading, purchased nearly 27 tons of fabric for Tk85 lakh at a Chittagong Customs auction in February.

Prior to the auction, he inspected the goods in the containers on the scheduled date at the yard.

After the auction, he paid Tk1.07 crore, covering the purchase price, duties and port charges, to take delivery of the containers.

However, when he arrived at the relevant yard with a truck on February 26, he was informed after a day-long search that the container could not be found.

Six months later, the container’s location remains unknown.

Similarly, another container carrying fabrics worth Tk42 lakh, recently sold at auction, has been missing for over a month.

This situation has caused considerable distress for those participating in the auctions.

Regarding the matter, Selim Reza, proprietor of Shah Amanat Trading, said: “I participated in the auction and was the highest bidder. Accordingly, I paid the full amount and followed all formal procedures to take delivery of the containers from the port. Despite searching the entire day, the port authorities could not provide any information about the container. Moreover, I have sent three letters to the Customs commissioner over the past six months. Currently, I have neither received my goods nor my money back and I see no visible action from the authorities on this matter.”

Sakib Hossain, assistant commissioner of the Customs House (Auction Branch), told Bangla Tribune: “We have received two complaints where containers could not be located after winning the auction. In such cases, we first write to the port authorities to determine why the goods are not being delivered, after which we initiate the process for refunding the payment.”

Mohammad Omar Faruk, secretary of Chittagong Port Authority, said: “During handling, it is possible that a container is not in its designated location. The port holds around 48,000 to 49,000 containers. The missing container may be elsewhere, and efforts are underway to locate it. There is no possibility for a container to go missing from the port.”

Topics:

Chittagong Portauction
