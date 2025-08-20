Moulana Bhashani Bridge to open on Wednesday

The Moulana Bhashani Bridge, earlier known as Teesta Bridge, constructed over the Teesta River to connect Kurigram and Gaibandha districts, is set to be inaugurated today.

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, adviser to the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry, will inaugurate the bridge at noon as the chief guest.

Executive Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Uzzal Chowdhury confirmed the matter, saying all preparations had been completed ahead of the inauguration.

Large stages and pandals have been set up on both sides of the bridge for locals and invited guests. A festive mood has been prevailing among the people centering the inauguration.

The 1,490-meter-long PC Girder Bridge has been constructed over the Teesta River between Horipur Kheyaghat under Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha and Chilmari Kheyaghat under Chilmari upazila of Kurigram.

According to LGED sources, the bridge will reduce travel distance between the two districts by over 100 kilometers.

A Chinese contractor built the bridge under LGED supervision with financial assistance from the Saudi Development Foundation. The total construction cost stood at Tk885 crore.

Of this, Tk279.47 crore was spent on constructing the main bridge, Tk10.25 crore on approach roads, Tk8.55 crore on river management, and Tk6 crore on land acquisition.

The bridge has 30 pillars-28 inside the river and 2 on the banks-while river training works have been implemented on 3.15 kilometers on both banks.

Additionally, a total of 57.3 kilometers of connecting roads are being constructed - 7.3 km from Chilmari Matikata Junction to the bridge, and 50 km from Dhaperhat under Sadullapur upazila to Haripur Bridge.

LGED sources said the bridge is expected to play a vital role in improving the transportation of agricultural goods to Rangpur city as well as Kurigram and Gaibandha towns. This will help farmers market their produce timely manner, boost incomes, and contribute to improving the socio-economic conditions of the region.