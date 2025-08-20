Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Moulana Bhashani Bridge to open on Wednesday

Large stages and pandals have been set up on both sides of the bridge for locals and invited guests

File image of Moulana Bhashani Bridge. Photo: BSS
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 11:40 AM

The Moulana Bhashani Bridge, earlier known as Teesta Bridge, constructed over the Teesta River to connect Kurigram and Gaibandha districts, is set to be inaugurated today.

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, adviser to the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry, will inaugurate the bridge at noon as the chief guest.

Executive Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Uzzal Chowdhury confirmed the matter, saying all preparations had been completed ahead of the inauguration.

Large stages and pandals have been set up on both sides of the bridge for locals and invited guests. A festive mood has been prevailing among the people centering the inauguration.

The 1,490-meter-long PC Girder Bridge has been constructed over the Teesta River between Horipur Kheyaghat under Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha and Chilmari Kheyaghat under Chilmari upazila of Kurigram.

According to LGED sources, the bridge will reduce travel distance between the two districts by over 100 kilometers.

A Chinese contractor built the bridge under LGED supervision with financial assistance from the Saudi Development Foundation. The total construction cost stood at Tk885 crore.

Of this, Tk279.47 crore was spent on constructing the main bridge, Tk10.25 crore on approach roads, Tk8.55 crore on river management, and Tk6 crore on land acquisition.

The bridge has 30 pillars-28 inside the river and 2 on the banks-while river training works have been implemented on 3.15 kilometers on both banks.

Additionally, a total of 57.3 kilometers of connecting roads are being constructed - 7.3 km from Chilmari Matikata Junction to the bridge, and 50 km from Dhaperhat under Sadullapur upazila to Haripur Bridge.

LGED sources said the bridge is expected to play a vital role in improving the transportation of agricultural goods to Rangpur city as well as Kurigram and Gaibandha towns. This will help farmers market their produce timely manner, boost incomes, and contribute to improving the socio-economic conditions of the region.

Topics:

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain
Read More

‘Families must be notified within 12 hours of arrest’

Asif Mahmud: Local polls may be held first if political parties agree

Asif: No party symbols in local polls

July 24: Curfew relaxed, Bank reopened, coordinators found blindfolded

Asif says boat symbol retention ill-considered, urges EC to rethink decision

Adviser Asif: Eliminating unemployment is our biggest challenge

Latest News

Yunus witnessing signing of joint declaration on NCD prevention

World Mosquito Day: Small creature, big threat

BNP's Salam Azad criticizes Awami League, recalls Ziaur Rahman’s contributions

150 more sued over stone looting in Jaflong

Letting Biman soar

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x