Monday, August 18, 2025

Cop arrested for leaking CMP commissioner’s walkie-talkie message

Earlier CMP members were instructed to open fire if threatened following an attack on police officer by leaders and activists of Awami League

Abhik Das. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 03:53 PM

A police constable was arrested early Monday for leaking a walkie-talkie message of Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Hasib Aziz on social media.

Mahmuda Begum, additional deputy commissioner of CMP’s Media and Public Relations Division, said a case was filed against the accused, Abhik Das, serving at Khulshi police station, under the Official Secrets Act,1923.

In the emergency wireless message, the CMP commissioner reportedly instructed that the police must shoot if anyone displays a weapon, whether a firearm or sharp weapon and ensure the best use of government-supplied ammunition targeting the head, chest, or back.

Not only rubber bullets, all the patrol and mobile teams must keep firearms and ammunition with them, he was reported to have said in the walkie-talkie message.

The instruction came on the night of August 14 last as sub-inspector Abu Sayeed Rana was hacked when police tried to obstruct an Awami League procession.

At least 18 people were arrested in connection with the incident.

CMP officials said the leak of confidential messages exposed a serious security threat and tarnished the image of the force.

