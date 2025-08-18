4 students of Rokeya University fall sick during hunger strike

Four students of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) who were on hunger strike demanding student union election fell sick on Monday.

Those who fell sick were Zahid Hasan Joy, 16th batch student of Social Science Department, Mahidul Islam Mahid, 14th batch student of Disaster and Management Department, Rummanul Islam Raz, 14th batch student of Mass Communication and Journalism Department and Sumon.

When university authorities tried to take them to a hospital by ambulance the students refused to go.

They are being treated at the university with saline, said Ashiqur Rahman, a student who also took part in the hunger strike.

The protesters said they will continue their strike until a clear roadmap for the student union election is announced by the university.

The students started the hunger strike around 11am on Sunday in front of the university’s administrative building.