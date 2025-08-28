Abu Sayed’s father tells ICT: Admin asked us to bury son at night

Makbul Hossain, 85, father of July Uprising martyr Abu Sayed, on Thursday testified at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-2, revealing that officials had asked the family to bury his son in the middle of the night.

“Around 3:30am, Abu Sayed’s body arrived home. The administration told me to bury him that night, but I replied that it was not possible. The next morning, after two rounds of namaz-e-janaza, we buried him at our family graveyard,” Makbul said.

While preparing the body, he noticed blood at the back of his son’s head and bullets in his chest. He later heard that ASI Amir Hossain and constable Sujan Chandra Roy had shot his son dead.

Abu Sayed, a meritorious student of the English department at Begum Rokeya University, had achieved golden A+ in SSC and supported himself through private tuition. A few days before his killing, Chhatra League leader Pomel Barua had reportedly assaulted him.

Recalling the day of the tragedy, Makbul said, “After returning from work on July 16, 2024, I found everyone crying. I first heard he had been shot and then that he had died. It felt as if the sky had fallen on my head.” Seeking justice, he urged the tribunal to punish those responsible.

Thursday also saw the appearance of six of the 30 accused in the case, including former BRU proctor Shariful Islam, former assistant registrar Rafiul Hasan Russel, and former BCL BRU unit general secretary Imran Chowdhury Akash. Charges against all 30 were framed on August 6.

Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam described Abu Sayed as a symbol of courage, recalling that despite being shot multiple times, he continued to face the attackers before collapsing and later dying en route to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. The prosecution screened video clips showing Abu Sayed being shot at close range by police.

The martyr’s family had lodged a complaint on January 13, 2025, accusing 25 individuals, while ICT-2 earlier issued arrest warrants against 26 fugitives, including former BRU vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Hasibur Rashid.