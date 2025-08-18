15-year-old boy’s body recovered in Kushtia

Police have recovered the half-decayed, throat-slit body of a 15-year-old rickshaw van driver in Kumarkhali upazila, Kushtia.

The body of Ridoy Hossain was found on Monday morning in a banana garden on a Padma River char, approximately one kilometer away from the Hasimpur embankment in Jagannathpur union of the upazila, Inspector (Investigation) Amirul Islam of Kumarkhali police station confirmed.

Four suspects believed to be involved in the incident have been detained by the local police.

Ridoy was the son of Yunus Ali from the Elongi area of Kumarkhali municipality.

Police have sent his body to the morgue of Kushtia General Hospital for autopsy.

According to police and local sources, Ridoy went out from home with the rickshaw van on Sunday but did not return.

Despite searches at multiple locations, he could not be found.

Later, locals spotted his body on the Padma River char and informed the police, who recovered it. His family later identified the body.

Locals are demanding the death penalty for those involved.

Ridoy’s father, Yunus Ali, alleged that the perpetrators, claiming to transport bananas, took him to the Padma River char and killed him.

He added that his son was murdered with the intent of van snatching.

Inspector Amirul Islam said four suspects have been detained and the van recovered. The process of filing a case is ongoing, he added.