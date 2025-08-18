Dismissed teachers block road in Ukhiya

Local teachers dismissed from jobs in various Rohingya camps in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar have blocked the road demanding reinstatement of their jobs.

Since the morning, they have been blocking the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf road. At the same time, they have also started a hunger strike unto death. As a result, since morning there has been severe traffic congestion on this busy highway, and passengers have faced extreme suffering.

Teacher Mohammad Rafiq alleged that for a long time they had been engaged in educational activities in various Rohingya camps under humanitarian organizations. But suddenly, they were dismissed from jobs without any reason. This has left them without livelihood and in extreme uncertainty with their families.

The teachers participating in the blockade and hunger strike said that despite repeatedly contacting the concerned office, they did not get any resolution. Therefore, as a last resort, they started the road blockade and hunger strike unto death program.

Their demand is that arrangements must be made to reinstate them in jobs immediately, otherwise the movement will take a larger form.

Meanwhile, due to the road blockade, hundreds of vehicles including passenger buses and goods-laden trucks got stuck on the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf road. In particular, a long traffic congestion occurred in the Kotbazar area. The teachers announced that they would continue the road blockade and hunger strike unto death until their demands are met.

Later, being informed, law enforcement went to the spot and gave various assurances to the protesters, but till the time of writing this report, the blockade was continuing.