Chittagong road crash leaves 5 dead

At least five people were killed and three others injured as a speeding pickup van hit a parked covered van in City Gate area under Akbar Shah police station of Chittagong district early Monday.

The identities of the victims are yet to be known.

Md Alamgir Hossain, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) in Agrabad, said the accident occurred when the pickup van carrying fishermen crashed into the covered van from behind around 4:55am.

The accident left four people dead on the spot and four others injured, he said.

On information, a rescue team from Agrabad Station rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where another succumbed to his injuries, said the Fire Service official.

Akbar Shah police informed that the fishermen boarding the pickup van were going to Fouzdarhat Sea Beach to net fish, but they failed to provide further details about the victims.