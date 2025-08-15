Friday, August 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

‘Non-local’ ambulance blocked by drivers, causing newborn’s death

Local driver Sabuj Dewan allegedly blocked the ambulance at Chourangi Mor, assaulted its driver and took the keys

Several local drivers in Shariatpur allegedly blocked an ambulance bound for Dhaka on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 04:11 PM

Several local drivers in Shariatpur allegedly blocked an ambulance bound for Dhaka, causing a newborn inside to die without receiving medical care.

The incident occurred on Thursday, around 8pm, in front of a clinic at Chourangi Mor in the district town.

The deceased newborn was the child of Nur Hossain Sardar and Ruma Begum from the Koneshwar area of Damudya Upazila.

The child was delivered via caesarean section at a city clinic on Thursday afternoon. Immediately after birth, the newborn experienced breathing difficulties and other physical complications, prompting doctors to advise transfer to a hospital in Dhaka.

Relatives of the child stated that around 8pm on Thursday, they hired an ambulance heading to Dhaka.

However, on the way, local ambulance driver Sabuj Dewan blocked the vehicle at Chourangi Mor. Claiming that they could not use a non-local ambulance, he allegedly assaulted the driver and seized the keys. Several other local drivers reportedly participated as well.

Amid prolonged arguments and scuffles, the newborn could not receive treatment and died.

The child’s grandmother, Sefali Begum, told Prothom Alo: “We are poor. We hired an ambulance to Dhaka at minimal cost. But a local driver obstructed us, demanding that we pay more to use their ambulance. My grandson did not receive treatment and has died. My daughter has been unconscious since giving birth. How will I tell her the news when she regains consciousness?”

The driver of the Dhaka-bound ambulance, Mosharraf Mia, said: “I had come to Shariatpur from Dhaka with a patient. On the return trip, I was standing near the hospital when the family hired my ambulance. After we set off, Sabuj blocked the vehicle, assaulted me and took the keys.”

Following the incident, Sabuj Dewan and his accomplices fled the area.

Attempts to obtain his statement failed as his phone was switched off.

Abdul Hai, president of the Shariatpur Ambulance Owners and Drivers Association, said: “Upon hearing about the blockade at Chourangi, I instructed them to release the ambulance with the patient, but they did not comply. Their actions were entirely inappropriate.”

Pediatrician Khaja Humayun Kabir said: “When I examined the newborn in the afternoon, several complications were evident. I advised a transfer to Dhaka. Blocking the ambulance was extremely regrettable and constitutes a criminal act.”

When contacted, Helal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Palong Model police station, said: “We are aware of the matter. No formal complaint has been lodged by the victim’s family. Action will be taken if a complaint is filed.”

Topics:

ShariatpurNewborn Baby
Read More

BNP factions clash over ferry lease in Shariatpur, blocking Chandpur-Shariatpur highway

Police yet to arrest expelled Jubo Dal leader accused of extortion, attacks

Panic grips Shariatpur residents as erosion resumes near Padma Bridge

Shariatpur DC made OSD after controversial video surfaces

Govt to call out army troops, coast guard to prevent erosion in Padma

Shariatpur hand bomb clash: 8 including UP chairman arrested

Latest News

Bangladesh A begin with defeat in Australia’s Top End T20 Series

Nahid: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman not Father of the Nation

Bangladesh U17 girls set foot in Bhutan to defend SAFF title

Afran Nisho returning to OTT with AKA

Dhaka’s foot overbridges pose safety risks amid encroachment, broken steps, poor lighting

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x