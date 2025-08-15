‘Non-local’ ambulance blocked by drivers, causing newborn’s death

Several local drivers in Shariatpur allegedly blocked an ambulance bound for Dhaka, causing a newborn inside to die without receiving medical care.

The incident occurred on Thursday, around 8pm, in front of a clinic at Chourangi Mor in the district town.

The deceased newborn was the child of Nur Hossain Sardar and Ruma Begum from the Koneshwar area of Damudya Upazila.

The child was delivered via caesarean section at a city clinic on Thursday afternoon. Immediately after birth, the newborn experienced breathing difficulties and other physical complications, prompting doctors to advise transfer to a hospital in Dhaka.

Relatives of the child stated that around 8pm on Thursday, they hired an ambulance heading to Dhaka.

However, on the way, local ambulance driver Sabuj Dewan blocked the vehicle at Chourangi Mor. Claiming that they could not use a non-local ambulance, he allegedly assaulted the driver and seized the keys. Several other local drivers reportedly participated as well.

Amid prolonged arguments and scuffles, the newborn could not receive treatment and died.

The child’s grandmother, Sefali Begum, told Prothom Alo: “We are poor. We hired an ambulance to Dhaka at minimal cost. But a local driver obstructed us, demanding that we pay more to use their ambulance. My grandson did not receive treatment and has died. My daughter has been unconscious since giving birth. How will I tell her the news when she regains consciousness?”

The driver of the Dhaka-bound ambulance, Mosharraf Mia, said: “I had come to Shariatpur from Dhaka with a patient. On the return trip, I was standing near the hospital when the family hired my ambulance. After we set off, Sabuj blocked the vehicle, assaulted me and took the keys.”

Following the incident, Sabuj Dewan and his accomplices fled the area.

Attempts to obtain his statement failed as his phone was switched off.

Abdul Hai, president of the Shariatpur Ambulance Owners and Drivers Association, said: “Upon hearing about the blockade at Chourangi, I instructed them to release the ambulance with the patient, but they did not comply. Their actions were entirely inappropriate.”

Pediatrician Khaja Humayun Kabir said: “When I examined the newborn in the afternoon, several complications were evident. I advised a transfer to Dhaka. Blocking the ambulance was extremely regrettable and constitutes a criminal act.”

When contacted, Helal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Palong Model police station, said: “We are aware of the matter. No formal complaint has been lodged by the victim’s family. Action will be taken if a complaint is filed.”