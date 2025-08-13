Thursday, August 14, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
19 arrested after SI hacked during Awami League procession in Chittagong

Most of those arrested are leaders and activists of the Awami League, police say

File image of Bandar police station. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 08:12 PM

Nineteen Awami League leaders and activists have been arrested after a sub-inspector (SI) of police was hacked and injured during a party procession in Chittagong’s Bandar Police Station area on Monday night.

Bandar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Aftab Uddin told Bangla Tribune on Wednesday that: “The procession was brought out under the leadership of the local ward Jubo League president. Under his leadership, the attack on police was carried out. Local Awami League, Jubo League and banned Chhatra League activists participated in the attack.

The incident took place on the road adjacent to Ishan Mistri Hat at Saltgola Crossing. Following the attack, law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 19 leaders and activists of the Awami League.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, police filed a case as plaintiff at Bandar Police Station over the incident. “A case has been filed over the incident. In the case, 18 people were named and 40 unnamed accused were made. So far, 19 people have been arrested. Most of those arrested are leaders and activists of the Awami League. Through the Chittagong court, they have been sent to jail. Police and army teams are on the ground to catch the other accused,” the OC added.

Police said that at around 2 am on Monday, Awami League and Jubo League leaders and activists brought out a sudden procession in the Saltgola area. On receiving the information, police went to the spot. At that time, the party leaders and activists attacked the police. Along with that, Bandar Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Abu Said Rana was hacked indiscriminately.

He was rescued and taken to Chittagong Maa-O-Shishu Hospital, from where doctors referred him to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH). After the incident, police and army jointly conducted a combing operation and arrested 19 people.

ChittagongarrestedAwami League (AL)
