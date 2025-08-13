Highway blockade in Barisal demanding health sector reform enters day 7

The student-led protests demanding reforms in Bangladesh’s health sector continued on Wednesday, with demonstrators blocking the Dhaka-Barisal highway for the seventh straight day.

Protesters blocked the Dhaka-Barisal highway near Nothullabad bus terminal and Sadar Road in Barisal city to press home their three-point demand, including the end of the syndicate and irregularities in the health sector of the country.

The blockade began around 12pm on Wednesday, causing disruption to traffic, although police have been rerouting vehicles via alternative roads to minimise inconvenience.

Besides, the protesters created an emergency lane to ensure the smooth movement of emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile, several students began an indefinite hunger strike at the main gate from 11am on Monday demanding reforms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mohiuddin Rony, former organizer of Barisal unit, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, announced an indefinite "Barisal Blockade" to press for better health services at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital.

Rony said they have been staging protests for over two weeks, demanding an end to mismanagement, patient harassment and syndicate control in public hospitals across the country.

“On Sunday, we issued a 24-hour ultimatum, demanding that the health adviser personally visit Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital in Barisal, investigate the irregularities and provide a clear assurance on our three-point demand,” he said.

“But the deadline has passed, and the adviser did not come. That is why we have announced a continuous blockade in Barishal to press home our demands,” he said.

"The cries of the residents of Barisal have yet to reach the ministry and authorities remain indifferent," he said.

He also threatened to intensify the movement further if corruption, negligence, and harassment of patients at the hospital continue.

During the blockade, police diverted vehicles from Kuakata via C&B Road’s Chowmatha to Nabgram Road and Kashipur Chowmatha.

This alternative route added about 10km but helped avoid prolonged traffic jams. Vehicles from Dhaka to Kuakata are also taking this route.

Zakir Hossain Sikder, officer-in-charge (OC) of Barishal Airport police station, said that the students had blocked the highway and Sadar Road on Wednesday to meet their demands.

However, the law and order situation remains normal.