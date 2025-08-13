When it comes to khadi and rashmalai, the district that first comes to mind is Comilla. The city was founded around 1,700 years ago during the Gupta period. About 300 years later, British and Indian merchants came to trade here.

Under their influence, separate commercial zones emerged in Rajganj and Chawk Bazar, including Kapriya Potti, Gopal Potti, Teri Potti, and Chhati Potti, among at least 20 other pottis. This made Comilla one of the wealthiest business hubs in undivided India.

In other words, the historic city of Comilla gained its economic momentum about 300 years ago. But over time, many of these commercial areas have lost their former glory. New types of businesses have replaced the traditional ones. Researchers say government initiatives are needed to restore the heritage of region-based trades.

Visiting these business zones makes it evident that most region-specific trades are nearly extinct. Those that remain no longer retain their old charm. Deshwal Potti no longer houses Deshwals, Chhati Potti no longer has umbrella shops, Gopal Potti lacks cattle, and even Kamar Potti’s blacksmiths have dwindled in number. Alumina products have nearly replaced traditional Khasari Potti goods. The scope of Bansh Potti has also shrunk. Similar conditions are observed in Pan Potti, Tamak Potti, Kasai Potti, and Muchi Potti. Rishi Potti survives marginally, though cobblers and butchers have scattered. Kapriya Potti, however, still retains its position, with practitioners striving to uphold its old traditions.

According to Comilla historians, small, well-organized business zones emerged east of Rajganj Market. They were orderly and specialized; one trade did not mix with another. While these zones still exist, trade patterns have changed over time. These pottis were among undivided India’s major commercial hubs. Even after the Partition of India in 1947, they remained dominant until 1965. After that, their commercial influence declined, shrinking further in the 1990s.

At one time, Deshwals held significant influence in the city. Merchants from Rajasthan resided here and controlled much of the city’s trade. They were later followed by Giridhari and Kshetriyas. Though the southern part of Rajganj Market still carries the name Deshwal Potti, Deshwals no longer reside there.

Kapriya Potti was where cloth from different upazilas and regions of Comilla arrived. At the time, ready-made garments mainly referred to sandu-ganji. Boys wore nima and fatua; half-shirts, full-shirts, and panjabis were common. Shirts and fatua had three pockets—one on the chest and two along the sides. Today, Kapriya Potti still exists, but its old charm is gone. Cloth shops have spread throughout the city’s alleys in an unorganized manner.

Then there is Sona Potti (formerly Honaru Potti, later Sonaru, now Swarnapotti), located east of Rajganj Market. It remains a structured commercial zone. Historically, upper-class residents wore heavy jewellery, while most people were poor and rarely used gold outside weddings. Shops were modest, though now Swarnapotti shops display flashy, heavy jewelry with high demand.

South of Rajganj Market lies Goal Potti. This area preserves Comilla’s tradition of sweets and rashmalai. Some curd and sweet shops still operate, expanding toward Kandirpara and Monoharpur between Rajganj Market. The Ghosh family has maintained its ancestral businesses, alongside other communities producing sweets.

Kamar Potti, north of Chawk Bazar near Amir Dighi, still exists, but blacksmiths have been marginalized due to steel and Chinese products. They have expanded trade to other parts of the city, creating challenges for traditional blacksmiths.

Specific details about Teri Potti are unclear. Generally, the Muslim community lived in Chawk Bazar, Mogoltuli, Chartha, and Songraish. Their preferred dish was Tehari, which may have inspired the name. Chawk Bazar was a wholesale centre for rice, lentils, pulses, peanuts, onions, and spices. Its variety of goods likely gave rise to the name Teri Potti.

Bansh Potti once supplied bamboo for kitchens, tin houses, and other needs. Its demand still exists but has declined, shrinking the zone.

Khasari Potti was once renowned, but cheap aluminium products have nearly wiped out traditional Khasari goods such as pots, pans, and puja items. While the area retains the name, Khasari shops are rare.

Methor Potti catered to sanitation. Even 50 years ago, proper latrines were scarce in Comilla and India. Mobile “service latrines” operated at night, cleaned by Methors after 10pm. Over time, Methor Potti vanished.

Besides the Saha community, members of the Karmakar, Modok or Kuri, Swarnakar, Ghosh, Kumar, Teli, and Napit communities also controlled the trade zones. Pan shops catered to those involved in business, cinemas provided entertainment, and for leisure, a brothel operated near the Chawk Bazar bus stand.

Historians say that the decline of the glory of these zones began in 1965 when Pakistan’s Ayub regime imposed restrictions. Many merchants left Bangladesh. Changing times also reduced the need for some trades, shrinking or eliminating certain pottis. Tobacco Potti, near Pan Potti and the Rupali Cinema Hall, disappeared, though limited pan and tobacco trade continues nearby.

Abul Kashem Hriday, historian and editor of Comilla Kagoj, said the pottis began expanding at least 300 years ago. In 1458, Maharaja Dharmamanikya Bahadur excavated the Dharmasagar Dighi, indicating that settlements existed earlier. Since Bangladesh was part of undivided India until 1947, these pottis were not only central to East Bengal but also among India’s major commercial hubs.

Historical records show that merchants from Delhi, Rajasthan, Mughals, and Sufis settled here. Rivers connected Comilla to trade routes across Bangladesh and India, making it easily accessible for merchants from all districts. Chawk Bazar’s centrality underlines its importance.

Historian Ahsanul Kabir said institutions like Zila School, Foyzunnesa School, and Victoria College attracted residents from other districts, gradually filling Comilla with people. Trade patterns changed, and the pottis faded into obscurity.

Abul Kashem Hriday added that Comilla was once orderly, divided into west residential and east commercial areas in Rajganj. Its northern parts housed government offices and courts, while the south had indigenous settlements. The city lacked trucks, relying on trains and river routes for goods. Over time, new neighborhoods emerged, and buildings were constructed. Trade zones lost their order, and the city became merely a collection of neighborhoods.

Both historians believe that with visionary leadership, Chawk Bazar could have been a model commercial hub for Bangladesh. Institutional initiatives are essential to restore the lost glory of these region-based historic trades, which would enrich Comilla’s business heritage and boost its economic capacity.