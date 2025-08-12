Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Lightning kills 2 farmers in Kushtia

The deceased were identified as Shamim Hossain, 23, and Bipul, 28

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 09:43 PM

Two farmers were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in Bheramara upazila of Kushtia district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Shamim Hossain, 23, son of Mozzel Hossain of Khemirdia village and Bipul, 28, son of Abdul Bari of Nolua village.

Quoting witnesses, officer-in-charge of Bheramara police station, Abdur Rab Talukdar, said Shamim died on the spot when a streak of thunderbolt struck him while he was working at his field amid rain in the afternoon.

Later, he was taken to the Bheramara Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared him dead.

In another incident, Bipul died on the spot when a thunderbolt struck him while working at his betel leaf field during rain.

Topics:

KushtiaLightning Strike
