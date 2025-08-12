Lightning kills 2 farmers in Kushtia

Two farmers were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in Bheramara upazila of Kushtia district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Shamim Hossain, 23, son of Mozzel Hossain of Khemirdia village and Bipul, 28, son of Abdul Bari of Nolua village.

Quoting witnesses, officer-in-charge of Bheramara police station, Abdur Rab Talukdar, said Shamim died on the spot when a streak of thunderbolt struck him while he was working at his field amid rain in the afternoon.

Later, he was taken to the Bheramara Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared him dead.

In another incident, Bipul died on the spot when a thunderbolt struck him while working at his betel leaf field during rain.