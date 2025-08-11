Who is responsible for the looting of Bholaganj’s white stones?

A powerful syndicate is allegedly plundering stones from Bholaganj’s Sadapathor quarry with the help of a few local influential figures and corrupt members of the police.

Once a thriving tourist destination, the area has now lost much of its scenic beauty. Although the administration claims to be conducting regular mobile court drives, in reality, the looting continues unabated.

Local resident Abdul Qadir said that while stone thefts once happened occasionally at night, now white stones worth several crores of taka are being taken in broad daylight. “The white stones are on the verge of disappearing from this popular tourist spot,” he lamented. Locals allege that even though stones are stolen in full view of the administration, no action is taken.

According to residents, large-scale looting began after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, 2024. The theft slowed somewhat following protests by locals and the presence of the army, but it has not stopped completely. Locals claim that this is because authorities avoid raiding the sites where stolen stones are stored.

During a visit, this reporter encountered several laborers actively collecting stones. They said that at least 4,000 to 5,000 workers are involved in the theft on a regular basis, with about one-fifth being locals and the rest outsiders, mostly from Sunamganj and Habiganj. These workers arrive by boat along the Dhalai river and operate under the patronage of local influential figures.

Kawsar, a laborer from Sunamganj, said: “We make three to four trips a day, earning Tk2,500 to Tk2,600 per trip. I’ve been working here for the last four to five months. Sometimes BGB and police members come to chase us away, but with nearly 5,000 workers here, they can’t catch everyone.”

He added that stones are sold on both banks of the river every day before being transported across the country. “Whenever locals protest, the administration conducts raids, but within five minutes, everything goes back to normal,” he said.

Kawsar also warned that the large boats carrying stones at night risk colliding with the Dhalai Bridge, potentially causing a serious accident.

Advocate Shah Shaheda Akhtar, Sylhet coordinator of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), said: “The administration has never made a serious effort to protect the white stones. Their indifference has become the death knell for them. Even a year ago, no one dared to touch them.”

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Muhammad Sher Mahbub Murad said: “We are conducting raids regularly to protect the white stones, but the looting has not stopped.”

Azizunnahar, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Companiganj, told the Dhaka Tribune that they carried out a 4.5-hour raid this week alone and conducted four raids in total over the past week. However, she noted that mobile courts cannot operate 24 hours a day, making it difficult to halt the theft entirely.