Health sector irregularities: Dhaka-Barisal highway blocked again

Road communication between Dhaka and six districts in the country’s southern zone has remained suspended since 12pm on Monday, as a group of people blocked the Dhaka-Barisal highway to press home their three-point demand, including an end to syndication in the health sector.

The protesters, under the banner of students and the public, put up a barricade at Nathuallahbad Bus Terminal on the highway at 12pm, disrupting vehicular movement and leaving commuters in distress.

The busy road has been blocked for the fifth consecutive day, while their protest demanding modernisation of healthcare services at Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital entered its 16th day.

The protesters, led by Students Against Discrimination had kept the highway blocked for around seven hours from 11:30am over the past four days.

Airport police station Officer-in-Charge Jasim Sikdar said efforts are underway to solve the issue and that the blockade will be removed soon.

However, the protesters have threatened that they will not stop the movement until the health adviser assures them their demands will be met.