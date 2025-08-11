Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Health sector irregularities: Dhaka-Barisal highway blocked again

 The highway was blocked for around seven hours from 11:30am over the past four days

Students blocked the highway at Nathullabad Bus Terminal , August 11, 2025 to demand an end to syndication in health. Photo: UNB
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 02:24 PM

Road communication between Dhaka and six districts in the country’s southern zone has remained suspended since 12pm on Monday, as a group of people blocked the Dhaka-Barisal highway to press home their three-point demand, including an end to syndication in the health sector.

The protesters, under the banner of students and the public, put up a barricade at Nathuallahbad Bus Terminal on the highway at 12pm, disrupting vehicular movement and leaving commuters in distress.

The busy road has been blocked for the fifth consecutive day, while their protest demanding modernisation of healthcare services at Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital entered its 16th day.

The protesters, led by Students Against Discrimination had kept the highway blocked for around seven hours from 11:30am over the past four days.

Airport police station Officer-in-Charge Jasim Sikdar said efforts are underway to solve the issue and that the blockade will be removed soon.

However, the protesters have threatened that they will not stop the movement until the health adviser assures them their demands will be met.

 

Topics:

BarisalRoad blocked
Read More

Students block Dhaka-Barisal highway again protesting ‘irregularities’ in health sector

Dhaka-Barisal highway blocked protesting irregularities in health sector

July Warriors block Shahbagh for over 10 hours over charter demands

Torrential rains wreak havoc on crops of 72,000 hectares of land

Rajshahi leads in SSC exam pass rate, Barisal at bottom

Barisal and coastal areas submerged as monsoon rain triggers flooding

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x