KU students declared Gallamari Fish Seed Production Farm as ‘Shaheed Mir Mugdha Hall’

Students of Khulna University (KU) declared the office of the Gallamari Fish Seed Production Farm as “Shaheed Mir Mugdha Hall.”

Students made the announcement at 12pm on Sunday, as part of their ongoing movement to press long-standing demands.

Gathering at Hadi Chattar, the students marched to the fish seed farm office. After holding a rally there, they gave the officials and employees a 10-minute ultimatum to leave the premises.

Once the officials departed, the students hung a banner reading “Shaheed Mir Mugdha Hall” on the main building and chanted slogans. The students staged a sit-in until 2pm.

Previously, in November 2024, the students submitted a memorandum to the secretary of Fisheries and Livestock and organized human chains, protests, and other programs.

The university authorities also requested land transfer through discussions with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Fisheries.

In March this year, Adviser Farida Akhter of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock acknowledged the demands as reasonable and assured a solution, but the issue remains unresolved.

Sources from the university and student body say the 10.35-acre farm located within the campus boundary is a major obstacle to resolving the housing crisis, expanding laboratories, and improving infrastructure.

With more than 7,000 students but only five halls, just 30% of students currently have accommodation. The shortage of land also severely hampers field research in biology-based disciplines.