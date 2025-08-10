Students block Dhaka-Barisal highway again protesting ‘irregularities’ in health sector

Vehicular movement on Dhaka-Barisal highway was suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday as students blocked the highway to press home their three-point demand including end of syndication in the health sector .

The students put up barricade at Nathullabad Bus Terminal area at 11:30am, disrupting vehicular between Barisal and six southern districts.

The protesters also chanted various slogans in support of their demands.

As members of law enforcement agencies tried to remove the blockade, the students obstructed them leading to a clash.

Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway following the blockade, causing immense suffering to the commuters.

Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model police station, said discussions are underway to settle the issue.

The protesters have been staging demonstrations for the past 15 days protesting "irregularities" and "mismanagement" in the healthcare sector in the country.