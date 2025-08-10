Monday, August 11, 2025

Students block Dhaka-Barisal highway again protesting ‘irregularities’ in health sector

Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway following the blockade, causing immense suffering to the commuters

Students blocked the highway at Nathullabad Bus Terminal at 11:30am, August 10, 2025 to demand an end to syndication in health, clashing with police when they tried to clear the blockade. Photo: UNB
Update : 10 Aug 2025, 02:47 PM

Vehicular movement on Dhaka-Barisal highway was suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday as students blocked the highway to press home their three-point demand including end of syndication in the health sector .

The students put up barricade at Nathullabad Bus Terminal area at 11:30am, disrupting vehicular between Barisal and six southern districts.

The protesters also chanted various slogans in support of their demands.

As members of law enforcement agencies tried to remove the blockade, the students obstructed them leading to a clash.

Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway following the blockade, causing immense suffering to the commuters.

Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model police station, said discussions are underway to settle the issue.

The protesters have been staging demonstrations for the past 15 days protesting "irregularities" and "mismanagement" in the healthcare sector in the country.

Barisal
