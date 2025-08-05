Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

‘My son wanted to be a pilot, but Hasina government took that away’

Says mother of Alif Ahmed Siam killed on August 5, 2024

Mother of Alif Ahmed Siam, Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 06:43 PM

The dream of flying high was all that 15-year-old Alif Ahmed Siam talked about. He wanted to be a pilot, take his parents to Hajj, and travel the world. But that dream was cut short by bullets during a protest in Savar — and his family blames the government’s cruelty for it.

Alif was a class 10 science student at Savar’s Dairy Farm High School, preparing for his SSC exams. His family, originally from Bara Bashbaria village in Bagerhat, lived in a rented home in Islamnagar, Savar. Both his parents work and live in Dhaka.

On August 5, 2024, Alif joined the students’ “Long March to Dhaka”. That day, news of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation sparked a celebratory procession near the Savar Police Stand area. According to a witness, police and Awami League men “fired indiscriminately” on protestors. Alif was shot in the head.

Parents of Alif Ahmed Siam, Photo: Dhaka Tribune

He was first taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Enam Medical College Hospital. He remained on life support until the afternoon of August 7, when he passed away.

“My son had big dreams,” said Tania Akter, Alif’s mother. “But those dreams will never be fulfilled. He was martyred due to the cruelty of Hasina’s government. I’ve been waiting a whole year, hoping he would come once and call me ‘Ma’.”

“How long will our children have to die like this?” she asked. “How long will mothers’ eyes continue to shed tears?”

His father, Bulbul Kabir, demanded justice. “We want justice for the killers of the martyrs. And we want an educational institution or road to be named after my son. Getting justice would bring us some peace.”

Tania added with frustration: “Those whom our children responded to and gave their lives for are now busy with power. Even though the title of ‘revolutionary’ was demanded for the martyrs, no one is paying heed.”

Back home, Alif’s room remains untouched. His mother has preserved everything — medals and awards still hang from the wall, and his books, notebooks, and stories of history and geography are arranged on his study table. But Alif is no longer there.

A mother’s grief and a family’s sorrow tell the story of Alif — one of many young people in Bangladesh who have died while protesting for change. Their blood is writing a new chapter in the nation’s history. But the question remains: will the state remember that history?

Topics:

Revolution 2024
Read More

Symbolic helicopters flown to mark Hasina’s ‘moment of escape’

Bicycle rally marks 1st anniversary of ‘Fall of Fascism’

Yunus: Building a welfare state fulfils July heroes’ legacy

July Declaration: Massive crowd at Manik Mia avenue

One year on, justice still elusive for victims of July 2024 killings

Court orders exhumation of 114 unidentified July martyrs

Latest News

What’s in the July Declaration

Road submerged, tourists stranded in Sajek

England face searching Ashes questions after India series thriller

Frank Mill, 1990 World Cup winner, dies aged 67

ChatGPT chats appear on Google search

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x