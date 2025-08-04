3 get death penalty for murder in Jessore

A Jessore court on Sunday sentenced three people to death and another to two years in jail in a case over the killing of a three-wheeler driver in Bagherpara upazila of the district around five years ago.

Jessore Additional District and Sessions Judge of the 2nd court Jayanti Rani Das passed the order in the presence of one of the death-row convicts, said the court’s Additional Public Prosecutor SM Abdur Razzak.

Those sentenced to death are Jewel Khan, son of Jahangir Khan of Rampur village in Shalikha upazila of Magura, Harun-or-Rashid, son of Selim Hossain of the same upazila, and Alamin, son of Hazrat Ali, a resident of Uttar Lalitadah village in Jessore Sadar.

They were fined Tk40,000 each, while only Harun was present during the delivery of the judgment.

Besides, Russell Mollah, son of Sultan Mallik of Shabuj Nagar village in Pirojpur Sadar, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

He was also fined Tk 10,000, in default of which he would suffer an additional three months in jail.

According to the case statement, three-wheeler driver Al Amin, a resident of Harishpur village under the Shalikha upazila of Magura, has been missing since he left home for work on December 9, 2021.

His vehicle was recovered by Chasda police in Jessore a day after his missing.

On the same day, locals spotted his body lying along a road in Budhopur village under Bagherpara upazila.

On December 11 of the same year, the victim’s father Mostafizur Rahman filed a case accusing some unidentified people with the police station concerned.

On December 25, police arrested four accused and submitted the chargesheet against them on December 14 in 2022.

The convicts hijacked the vehicle after killing Al Amin and sold it to Russell, according to the chargesheet.