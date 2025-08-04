Monday, August 04, 2025

5 arrested for gang‑raping woman after tying husband up

A case has been filed, and operations are ongoing to arrest the others involved

File image of Bheramara thana, Kushtia. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 Aug 2025, 11:45 AM

Police arrested five people for gang-raping a woman after tying up her husband in Kushtia.

The incident took place around 11pm on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, the woman’s husband filed a case with the local police station. The woman has been sent to Kushtia General Hospital for a medical examination.

The arrested are: Kalu Pramanik, 46, of Moslempur village in Bheramara, Murshid Sheikh, 45, of Sholdag village, Titu Mondal alias Tipu, 42, Ejajul, 42, and Rubel Ali, 24.

According to Kushtia district police sources, the woman worked as a cook at a local hotel. As usual, she was returning home with her husband on a van around 10:30pm on Saturday.

On the way, six to seven men stopped the van and physically assaulted the van driver and the woman’s husband. After beating the husband, they tied him up. The woman was then taken to a lychee orchard beside the road, where she was raped.

After receiving information, members of Bheramara police station and the Detective Branch (DB) carried out overnight raids and arrested five suspects. Police also took the victim and her husband into protective custody.

Kushtia district police spokesperson and Additional Superintendent of Police Faisal Mahmud said that initial investigations confirmed that three individuals had raped the woman. She has been taken to the hospital. The accused will be produced before the court.

