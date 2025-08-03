Ex-UP member abducted, shot dead in Comilla

A former union parishad member has been abducted and later killed by assailants in Comilla’s Nangalkot upazila.

Alauddin, 55, was forcibly taken from in front of his home, and his body—bearing both stab and gunshot wounds—was recovered later on Sunday.

Police recovered his bullet-ridden body with tied hands and feet from the side of a road in Chandais village under the upazila.

According to locals, there had been a longstanding feud over dominance between Sheikh Farid, a local Jubo League leader, and former UP member Saleh Ahmed and Alauddin from Aliyara village in Boxgonj union. Multiple cases involving both parties are currently ongoing in court.

Around 12:30pm, Alauddin had just returned home after attending the funeral prayer of his cousin Abul Bashar, a resident of the same village.

At that time, a group of masked men in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw abducted him from in front of his house, locals said.

After receiving the news of his abduction via mobile phone, his nephew Tarek and Dr Anwar pursued the masked men.

They found Alauddin near the house of Abul Khayer Master in Chandais village—his hands and feet bound, and suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was immediately taken to Nangalkot Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

Dr Anwar and Tarek, both relatives of the deceased, stated that Alauddin had a long-running conflict with Saleh Ahmed, Sheikh Farid, and Shahid.

They added that, along with several other masked assailants, they abducted him in an auto-rickshaw, stabbed and shot him, and left his body beside the road before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, clashes erupted between the two factions in Aliyara village, resulting in attacks, vandalism, arson, and looting.

Nangalkot police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) AK Fazlul Haque said that police reached the scene upon receiving information about the killing. "Efforts are ongoing to arrest the perpetrators and restore order."