4, including child, killed as train hits autorickshaw in Cox's Bazar

Four people, including a child, were killed when a CNG-run autorickshaw was hit by a train in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The accident took place around 2pm on Saturday at the Rashidnagar rail crossing in Ramu.

The matter was confirmed by Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police Md Jashim Uddin Chowdhury.

The deceased have been identified as autorickshaw driver Shahab Uddin, passenger Marjina, and her child. The identity of the other victim could not be confirmed.

Quoting locals, ASP Jashim said the autorickshaw was on the Rashidnagar rail crossing when the Cox’s Bazar Express hit the vehicle and dragged it forward. The mutilated bodies of the passengers were later found scattered at the scene.