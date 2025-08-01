Indian national held for intrusion into Khagrachhari

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained an Indian citizen from Logang Bazar border area in Panchhari upazila of Khagrachhari district on Thursday.

The detainee was identified as Jamesing Tripura, 45, a resident of Deshpara village under Rainagarbari police station in Dhalai district of India’s Tripura state.

According to BGB sources, Jamesing crossed the border illegally into Bangladesh and purchased two goats from local Logang Bazar.

While returning to India, he was intercepted by a BGB patrol team led by official Abdul Alim from the Boddanagorpara BOP.

Two goats were seized from him at the time of detention.

He was later handed over to Panchhari police station.

Officer-in-charge of the police station Md Jasim Uddin said a case was filed for the illegal entry and the detainee will be produced before court.