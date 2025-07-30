15 injured as BNP men clash with NCP supporters in Comilla

At least 15 people were injured in a clash between supporters of LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Sojib Bhuiyan and BNP activists during a protest rally in Comilla's Muradnagar upazila on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Allah Chattar (intersection) in Muradnagar Sadar when supporters of Asif Mahmud and leaders of the Nationalist Citizen Party (NCP) gathered there as part of a pre-announced program to protest an alleged conspiracy against the adviser.

“A protest rally and procession by NCP supporters were underway in Muradnagar Sadar today. At that time, some individuals nearby began throwing bricks and stones without any provocation. A chase and counter-chase followed between the two sides. Police worked to bring the situation under control,” said Amin Qader Khan, investigation officer Muradnagar Police Station.

All those injured were supporters of Asif Mahmud. Among them was also a Union Parishad member, according to sources.

Minazul Haque, convener of Nagorik Samaj who joined the rally, alleged: “BNP men intentionally attacked us. As soon as we brought out the procession, they started throwing brickbats and stones and chased us. Around 50 of our supporters were injured during this time.”

BNP leaders, however, denied the allegation. Mahiuddin Anjan, convener of BNP’s Muradnagar upazila unit, said, “After they attacked, our boys resisted.”

The police official added that the claim of over 50 NCP supporters being injured would be investigated, and action would be taken against those who instigated the violence.