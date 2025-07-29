Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Dengue: One more death reported in 24hrs

A total of 1,286 patients are currently being treated at hospitals nationwide

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 05:53 PM

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the total number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 79 this year.

The death was reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 393 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 20,316 this year.

Besides, Barisal Division alone reported 101 new cases, Chittagong Division (outside city corporations) recorded 64 cases, Dhaka Division (outside city corporations) reported 52, while 60 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation, 46 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 38 in Rajshahi Division, 26 in Khulna Division, five in Rangpur division and one in Mymensingh Division.

Currently, 1,286 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country. 

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.

DengueDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
