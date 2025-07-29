NCP leaders pay tribute at Bhasani’s shrine in Tangail

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) paid tribute to Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani by offering prayers at his shrine in Tangail on Monday night.

The delegation, led by party Convener Nahid Islam and Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, visited the shrine around 10:30pm, laid floral wreaths, and offered prayers. They were welcomed by local party leaders upon arrival.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Nahid Islam said: “Maulana Bhasani was a political leader of farmers, workers, and the working class. In Bangladesh’s political history, he fought against British colonialism, Punjabi domination from West Pakistan, and also Delhi’s interference. He was a key architect in shaping our political identity as a nation.”

He added: “We want to move Bangladesh forward by following Bhasani’s path. We want to build a Bangladesh free from discrimination. From that commitment, we remember and honour Maulana Bhasani today.”

Addressing the student community, Nahid said: “Students played a leading role in the mass uprising, and in building a just and inclusive Bangladesh, your role will again be vital. We fought together against the fascist Hasina regime, and Inshallah, we will stand united against all forms of injustice and oppression in the future as well. This youth awakening must continue.”

After visiting the shrine, the NCP leaders also spoke with local farmers at the Bhasani Darbar Hall.

Among others present during the visit were northern region organiser Azad Khan Bhasani and several other party leaders.

The central leaders of the National Citizen Party are also scheduled to take part in a mass rally and march in Tangail on Tuesday as part of their ongoing ‘July Padajatra’ campaign aimed at rebuilding the nation.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have stepped up security in the town in advance of the programme.