Tidal surges hit St Martin's, inundating homes and damaging hotels

Vast areas of St Martin's Island, a coral island in Cox's Bazar, have been devastated by tidal surges due to the impact of a low-pressure system.

Locals said the tidal waves have caused extensive damage to 11 hotels and resorts along the coast.

“The tide rose to one to three feet, uprooting many trees and making saline water enter the localities,” said the acting chairman of St Martin's union parishad, Faizul Islam.

He said 100 houses were submerged on the island due to the tidal surges, creating panic among the locals.

Local residents said that in the last two days, large waves have been unleashed due to the impact of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. "At least 11 hotels, along with their concrete structures, have been destroyed, and many trees have been uprooted."

Abdul Aziz, a resident of Uttarpara, said: “Most of the hotels adjacent to the beach have been submerged by tidal water. As the water has started receding, the damage is emerging. I have never seen so much erosion like this before.”

Another resident, Abdur Rashid, said the surroundings of St Martin's have been eroded by tidal waters in the last two days. "Therefore, there is no alternative to a sustainable embankment to save St Martin's."

Cox's Bazar Youth Environment Society (YES) Chairman Advocate Mujibul Haque, meanwhile, said the hotels damaged by the tidal waters had been built without government approval.

There is a widespread allegation that a few hotels were constructed by encroaching sandbanks without the approval of the authorities concerned, he said.

Asked about this, Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehsan said: “I have heard that several hotels on St Martin's have been damaged by the tidal waters. We are looking into the matter and are investigating further.”