Low pressure triggers beach erosion, tidal flooding in Cox’s Bazar

Due to a low-pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal, tidal waters have inundated parts of Kutubdia, Maheshkhali and Saint Martin’s Island in Cox’s Bazar.

The tidal surge, influenced by the depression, has caused sea levels to rise by two to three feet.

Over the past two days, heavy waves have damaged ten points along the Cox’s Bazar sea beach, including popular tourist spots such as Laboni Point, Sugandha Point and Kolatoli.

The strong tides have destroyed temporary structures of the Tourist Police and uprooted numerous scenic casuarina trees along the shoreline.

Additionally, the tidal surge has caused fresh damage to four sections of the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive Road, particularly in the Teknaf segment and the Patuartek area of Ukhiya.

Abdul Mannan, a meteorologist at the Cox’s Bazar Meteorological Office, said that due to the combined impact of the low-pressure system and the new moon, sea water levels have risen by two to three feet.

As a result, tidal waters have entered localities in coastal areas, including the islands of Kutubdia and Maheshkhali, through breaches in embankments.

In Kutubdia, areas such as Anis-er-Deil, Tablar Char, Kahar Para and Site Para in the Ali Akbar Deil Union, as well as neighborhoods near the wind power plant, have been submerged. Approximately fifty houses, roads, ponds, and other critical structures have been affected.

Low-lying areas of Dhalghata and Matarbari in Maheshkhali have also been flooded.

Kutubdia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kyathowai prue marma reported that the worst-affected areas are in the Ali Akbar Deil Union, where tidal waters entered through broken embankments.

Saint Martin’s Island in Teknaf has also been impacted, with tidal water entering local areas.

The surge has placed tourism resorts in the island’s northern and western parts at risk.

As a precautionary measure, the Tourist Police and lifeguards have issued warnings to visitors, advising against swimming and instructing them not to venture beyond knee-deep water at Cox’s Bazar beach.