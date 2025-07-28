Two trains collide in Lalmonirhat, carriages derailed

A collision between two trains occurred at Lalmonirhat Railway Station on Monday, causing two carriages of the intercity Lalmoni Express to derail.

The incident took place at the BDR Gate level crossing in the town. At the time of reporting, there were no confirmed reports of casualties.

Train services on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari route have been suspended due to the accident.

Meanwhile, direct road communication through BDR Gate with Purana Bazar, Phulbari in Kurigram, and Bhurungamari has also been disrupted.

According to railway authorities and eyewitnesses, the Burimari-bound 66 Local Train, heading towards Parbatipur, was entering the railway station around noon.

At the same time, the Lalmoni Express was being manoeuvred onto another track at the BDR Gate level crossing.

At that moment, the local train forcefully struck the Lalmoni Express, causing two of its carriages to overturn.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Railway DME (Loco) Sajedur Hasan Nirjhor said the cause of the accident will be determined through investigation. “Since the route is currently blocked, we are working to alleviate public suffering. Two coaches and one engine have been damaged,” he said.

Lalmonirhat Divisional Railway Manager Abu Hena Mostafa Alam said the accident may have occurred due to a signal error. The actual cause will be revealed upon investigation, he added.