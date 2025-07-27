Teen arrested in Rangpur over Prophet remarks; homes vandalized

Police have arrested a teenager after he allegedly posted a derogatory status about Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on Facebook -- an act that sparked outrage in the area, leading to multiple attacks and vandalism on at least 15 Hindu homes in Aldadpur village of Betgari union, Gangachara upazila, Rangpur, on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

A police constable was seriously injured while trying to prevent the violence.

Locals said the situation was brought under control by the army, which arrived at the scene around 4:30pm. However, tension remains high in the area.

According to police, the teenager, 17, is a third-year student at Ideal Institute of Technology in Rangpur city.

Police and locals said that on Saturday, he posted a disrespectful comment about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Facebook. The post quickly went viral by the afternoon, causing a stir across Aldadpur and the entire Gangachara upazila.

After being informed, a police team from Gangachara police station arrived at his house around 6:30pm, arrested him, and took him to the station around 8pm.

Locals said that as the news spread, a group of protesters marched demanding justice and punishment for the teen. When the procession passed by his home, the crowd attacked it.

Later, around 10:30pm, a second wave of enraged locals attacked the home of his grandfather, looting and vandalizing property, as the elderly person himself alleged.

Police and army personnel arrived and brought the situation under control.

Gangachara police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Al Emran said the police received a complaint that the teen used his Facebook account to post a derogatory status and photo about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). "We immediately verified the complaint and found it to be true.”

He added: “He was then arrested at his home. A case has been filed under the Cyber Security Act and Penal Code.”

OC Al Emran also said: “We were present at the scene until 1am. After calming the situation, we left. But this morning (Sunday), we received reports that thousands might come out again after Zuhr prayers. Based on this information, we deployed additional police forces and sought help from the army.”

He added: “From around 1pm, we have been on the ground. Around 3:30pm, another attack took place where several homes belonging to members of the Hindu community were vandalized. We tried to stop it.”

He further added: “During the clash, several houses were damaged, and police officers were attacked, leaving several injured. Among them, Constable Ali Hossain was seriously injured and is now under hospital treatment.”

Paresh Chandra, local ward member, said that around 15 Hindu homes, including his own, were attacked, vandalized, and looted. "The affected include Dhoroni Kanto Mohonto, Dhananjay Kumar, Atul Chandra, Kamala Kanto, and Krishak Chandra."

Although the army intervened and brought the situation under control, the atmosphere remains extremely tense.

On Sunday afternoon, the arrested teenager was presented before Judge Anupam Roy of Rangpur’s Women and Children Repression Prevention Court-2, which also serves as a juvenile court.

The judge ordered that the boy be sent to the Ideal Mor RK Road Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre.

The next hearing date has been set for August 27, the court's General Recording Officer (GRO) Farukh Ahmed confirmed.