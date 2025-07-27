Sunday, July 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh road over 10-point demand

The blockade began around 7am, triggering hours-long traffic congestion 

Workers of RAK Ceramics Ltd staged a protest on Sunday morning, July 27, 2025, blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the Jaina Bazar area of Gazipur’s Sreepur upazila. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 11:35 AM

Workers of RAK Ceramics Ltd staged a protest on Sunday morning, blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the Jaina Bazar area of Gazipur’s Sreepur upazila to demand unpaid wages and other benefits.

The blockade began around 7am and involved several hundred workers, caused severe traffic congestion on both sides of the highway, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Protesting workers have issued a 10-point demand, including payment of seven months' salary arrears with increment by August 1, merit-based recruitment, annual salary adjustment in February, and protection from dismissal during protests. They also demand fair wage structures, a Tk500 daily attendance allowance, a Tk1,500 bonus, reinstatement of old benefits including pensions, and the immediate removal of all Indian nationals from the company.

Workers allege that the authorities have long denied them their rights and ignored repeated appeals. With no resolution in sight, they have taken to the streets to press their demands.

Tensions rose when law enforcement personnel attempted to clear the road, triggering a chase and counter-chase between the police and protesters.

Around 8:30am, police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the workers, clearing the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway and allowing traffic to resume after a two-hour halt.

Police tried to negotiate at first, but as the situation escalated after two hours of blockade, they used tear gas to disperse the workers and restore traffic by 8:30am. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official from RAK Ceramics said the workers’ demands will be reviewed and addressed through discussion.

However, he claimed that many of the demands were unreasonable and the authorities could not accept those.

Inspector Abdul Latif of Gazipur Industrial Police said vehicular movement resumed around 8:30am after law enforcement dispersed the protesters by firing tear gas.

He added that the situation was now under control.

Sreepur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Abdul Barik said that police initially tried to persuade the workers to vacate the road peacefully.

When they refused, officers fired tear gas and sound grenades, forcing the protesters to leave and restoring traffic flow by 8:30am.

Abdur Razzak, an official from the Human Resource and Administration Department of RAK Ceramics, said discussions were ongoing with higher authorities regarding the demands.

He alleged that some unruly workers incited others to block the highway instead of allowing time for the management to respond.

Topics:

GazipurWorkerFactory
Read More

Garment worker fatally beaten over theft allegation in Gazipur, factory closed indefinitely

Pink bus dream derailed: Dhaka’s new service reverts to familiar habits

Home adviser condemns mob action during Nurul Huda’s detention

Autorickshaw driver killed, robber lynched during roadside robbery in Gazipur

Times Higher Education Impact Ranking: GAU ranks top among Bangladesh’s public universities

Workers stage sit-in at Srom Bhaban over unpaid wages

Latest News

Bangladesh wins 3 medals at International Biology Olympiad

Hope rises for tariff relief as Bangladesh-US meeting nears

Gopalganj violence: Observer team finds no justification for use of lethal force

Thailand, Cambodia clash despite ceasefire hopes

Israel risks becoming a pariah state as Doha talks collapse

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x