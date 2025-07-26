Man facing 23 cases hacked to death in Comilla

A man named Al Mamun, 40, was hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Daudkandi upazila of Comilla on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30pm near the Gouripur bus stand area on the Dhaka–Chittagong highway.

The victim, Al Mamun, was the son of Mosharraf Hossain, also known as Mokbul Member, of Sholakandi village in Titas upazila of Comilla.

According to police and local sources, Al Mamun had been involved in various criminal activities, including murder, extortion, tender manipulation, arms trafficking, and drug dealing.

He was known as a notorious figure in Titas, Daudkandi, and the surrounding areas. A total of 23 cases, including those related to murder, narcotics, and extortion, were filed against him across multiple police stations, including Daudkandi and Titas.

Earlier on February 24, he had been arrested at a joint police and army checkpoint at Gouripur intersection. At the time, law enforcement recovered 180 yaba pills and 30 litres of locally brewed liquor from his possession. He was later released on bail and went into hiding in Dhaka.

Daudkandi model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Junaid Chowdhury said that on Friday night, Al Mamun boarded a bus from Gabtoli in Dhaka heading towards Cox’s Bazar with three women.

He added: “When the bus stopped at the Gouripur bus stand, he got off to buy water. At that moment, a group of three to four attackers ambushed him with sharp weapons. He was critically injured in the attack and died on the spot.”

Police later recovered his body from the scene. Authorities are investigating who was involved in the murder and what the motive behind the attack might have been.