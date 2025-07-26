Saturday, July 26, 2025

Gunfight between JSS-UPDF men reportedly leaves four dead in Khagrachhari

It would take considerable time for law enforcement to reach the spot due to remoteness of area, said police

The image shows the map of Khagrachhari. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 03:44 PM

Four people are believed to have been killed and several others injured in a reported gunfight between members of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) and the Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS) group in Dighinala upazila of Khagrachhari district early Saturday.

Md Zakaria, officer-in-charge of Dighinala police station, said: “The gunfight took place in the area but the casualties could not yet be confirmed.”

He said no bodies had been recovered from the scene as of Saturday morning.

According to local sources, the gunfight occurred at a remote location in Naraichhari’s Sindhu Karbari Para over establishing supremacy during the dead of night.

Contacted, Arefin Jewel, superintendent of Khagrachhari Police, said they had received information about a gunfight between the two rival groups but no casualties had been officially confirmed.

It would take considerable time for law enforcement to reach the spot due to the remoteness of the area, he said.

UPDF district organizer Angya Marma said: “I have heard there were some issues in the area on Friday night. However, the reports of casualties are not accurate.”

Topics:

KhagrachhariJana Samhati Samiti (JSS)United People's Democratic Front (UPDF)
