Shipping adviser: Chittagong port to increase tariff by 30%

Chittagong port has decided to increase its tariff by an average of 30% for import and export activities.

Shipping Adviser M Sakhawat Hussain made the announcement on Friday while talking to the media following a visit to the port in the morning.

“This is the first tariff adjustment since 1986. The decision was made in consultation with relevant ministries and stakeholders,” the adviser said, adding that while the move is expected to boost revenue, it may also raise costs for businesses involved in import and export.

The government aims to enhance the capacity of Chittagong port and elevate its status on the global stage, Sakhawat said.

To achieve this, he said, foreign operators may be engaged in managing operations at the port.

He, however, assured everyone that the overall control and supervision would remain in the hands of the government.

The adviser urged all concerned not to spread misinformation regarding the involvement of foreign operators.

Sakhawat mentioned that the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) has seen significant progress since the navy assumed operational responsibilities from Saif Powertec on July 7.

Currently, container handling at the terminal has increased by approximately 13%, with an average of 3,200 containers being handled daily.

Chittagong Dry Dock Limited, operating under the supervision of the Bangladesh Navy, took over the NCT’s operations after 16 years.

The terminal has since demonstrated improved performance, equipped with modern superstructure and international-standard facilities, the adviser said.

He also acknowledged that the previous operator performed well during its tenure.

While at the port, the shipping adviser container loading and unloading operations at the NCT and was briefed on the recent progress.

The commander of the Bangladesh Navy’s Chittagong region, Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali, said that from July 7 to Thursday, an average of 3,250 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) were handled daily at NCT under the management of Chittagong Dry Dock — marking a 12.10% increase compared to the same period of the previous month.

He added that during this period, 30 vessels successfully completed container operations and that vessel turnaround time has been reduced by 10 hours.

Currently, four vessels are simultaneously being handled at jetties 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the NCT.

Port users and traders believe that Chittagong Dry Dock’s effective management has accelerated overall port operations, contributing to more efficient import-export processes and positively impacting the national economy.